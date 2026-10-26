October 26, 2026
Local NewsMichigan News

Michigan gas prices climb 32 cents in a week

by WOWO News0
(Photo supplied / pixabay.com)

DETROIT (WOWO) – Michigan drivers are paying an average of $4.83 per gallon for regular gasoline after prices jumped 32 cents over the past week, according to AAA.

The statewide average is about 6 cents lower than a month ago but $1.75 higher than a year ago. Filling a 15-gallon tank now costs about $72 on average.

According to ClickonDetroit, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said Monday that crude oil prices topping $100 per barrel are putting additional upward pressure on gasoline prices.

Metro Detroit has the highest average price in the state at $4.89 per gallon. Ann Arbor and Flint follow at $4.81 per gallon each.

The lowest averages were reported in Marquette at $4.65, Benton Harbor at $4.75 and Jackson at $4.77.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, domestic crude oil inventories fell by 3.1 million barrels to 412.5 million barrels, about 3% below the five-year average.

Gasoline supplies also declined, while demand increased. Crude oil prices rose Friday, with West Texas Intermediate settling at $103.27 per barrel.

Drivers can find updated national, state and metro-area averages through AAA’s gas price tracker.

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