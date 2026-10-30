New app helps visitors explore Shipshewana and plan trips

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WOWO) — Visitors to Shipshewana now have a new way to explore the popular tourist destination, thanks to a free digital guide designed to help travelers discover local attractions, events and hidden gems.

The new browser-based platform, called “Shipshe,” allows visitors to navigate the town, explore upcoming events, view interactive maps and create personalized travel itineraries without downloading an app.

According to WANE 15, the guide was developed by Brett Hahn, founder of Indian Lakes Marketing LLC, who hopes the platform will help both first-time visitors and returning tourists discover new experiences throughout the community.

The app has been operating under a soft launch for approximately two weeks and is already attracting more than 600 visitors per day, according to Hahn.

In addition to trip-planning tools, the platform features interactive games and information about Shipshewana’s history, offering visitors a closer look at the community known as the “heart of Amish Country.”

Hahn has also developed a separate website dedicated to LaGrange County history, providing additional information about the region’s heritage.

The new guide arrives ahead of Shipshewana’s busy holiday season, when thousands of visitors are expected to attend seasonal attractions, including the annual Lighting of Shipshewana Festival.

Hahn previously developed the Euchre Mate app, which helps players learn and practice the popular card game.

The Shipshe guide is free and accessible at Shipshe.app.