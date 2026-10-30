Paulding Road improvement project completed after more than a year of construction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A major road improvement project on Fort Wayne’s south side is officially complete, bringing new safety features and improved traffic flow to a busy stretch of Paulding Road.

City officials celebrated the completion of the project Thursday, October 29, following more than a year of construction between Fairfield and Noll avenues.

The improvements are intended to make travel safer and more efficient for residents in the Fairfield Terrace and Belmont neighborhoods, as well as students and staff at nearby Bishop Luers High School.

According to city officials, approximately 15,000 vehicles travel along Paulding Road each day.

Construction began in mid-2025 and wrapped up last week after months of road closures affecting Paulding Road, Fairfield Avenue and Calhoun Street.

The completed project includes new pavement, sidewalks, improved street lighting and redesigned traffic lanes to reduce congestion and improve safety.

One of the most significant changes is the addition of a center turn lane and dedicated turning lanes at Calhoun Street. The intersection also received an upgraded traffic signal designed to improve traffic movement and make turning safer for drivers.

The project is part of the city’s ongoing efforts to improve transportation infrastructure and enhance safety for motorists and pedestrians.

Additional information about the improvements is available on the City of Fort Wayne’s project website.