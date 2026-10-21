Toledo chemical release leads to multiple closures across the city

TOLEDO, Ohio (WOWO) — An ongoing hazardous materials release in north Toledo has prompted several public facility and organization closures Wednesday as evacuation and shelter-in-place orders remain in effect.

Toledo Fire and Rescue issued an evacuation order for people within a 1-mile radius of MC Tank Terminal at 1266 Progress Avenue. A shelter-in-place order was also issued for people within a 3-mile radius of the site.

The following closures and service disruptions have been announced, according to WTOL 11:

Toledo Lucas County Public Library: The Point Place, LaGrange, Kent and West Toledo branches are closed Wednesday. All other library locations remain open.

The Point Place, LaGrange, Kent and West Toledo branches are closed Wednesday. All other library locations remain open. Lucas County Solid Waste Management District: The facility at 1011 Matzinger Road is closed Wednesday. Other Lucas County Board of Commissioners offices remain open and operating normally.

The facility at 1011 Matzinger Road is closed Wednesday. Other Lucas County Board of Commissioners offices remain open and operating normally. Toledo Police Department Impound Lot: The facility at 198 Dura Avenue is closed until further notice.

The facility at 198 Dura Avenue is closed until further notice. Thomas M. Wernert Center: The center is closed Wednesday because of the hazardous materials incident.

Additional updates on library operations are expected through the library’s website and social media channels.

Information about school closures and delays related to the incident is available through WTOL 11’s school closings and delays page.

The chemical release began Tuesday night at the MC Tank Terminal site. Officials have identified the chemical as glycidyl methacrylate.