Will Ohio See Snow Before Thanksgiving? Historical Data Offers a Clue

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — Most of Ohio has historically had better than a 50-percent chance of seeing snowflakes by Thanksgiving, and parts of the state have an even stronger track record.

An analysis of the past 30 years of weather data by 10TV meteorologist Aaron White shows the highest odds in northeast Ohio, where the probability of seeing snow by Thanksgiving exceeds 90 percent.

Lake-effect snow becomes more common in that part of the state during November as stronger cold fronts move through, increasing the chances of early-season flakes.

More than half of the past 30 years featured snowfall somewhere across most of Ohio by Thanksgiving Day.

Snowflakes could make an appearance in parts of the state later this week, although forecasters expect little to no accumulation. The timing coincides with the period when many Ohio communities typically see their first snow of the season.

The historical averages don’t guarantee snowfall by Thanksgiving. Some years, snow doesn’t arrive until December. Columbus’ latest recorded first snowfall came on January 10, 2016.

And an early appearance by snowflakes doesn’t necessarily signal a snowy winter ahead.

A Super El Niño is expected to influence this winter’s weather pattern, with the seasonal outlook calling for warmer and drier-than-normal conditions. That could mean less snowfall than usual across the region, despite the relatively high historical odds of seeing the first flakes before Thanksgiving.