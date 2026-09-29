September 29, 2026
Local News

GiGi’s Playhouse Fort Wayne temporarily closes due to flooding

by WOWO News0
(Photo Supplied/ GiGi's Playhouse)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — GiGi’s Playhouse Fort Wayne is temporarily closed after flooding caused damage to its facility.

The nonprofit, which provides programs and support for individuals with Down syndrome and their families, announced Monday that its location at 6081 N. Clinton St. will remain closed for the foreseeable future while experts assess and repair the damage.

GiGi’s Playhouse said the safety of its participants, families and staff remains its top priority.

The organization is working to relocate its programming while repairs are underway. Families are encouraged to check the GiGi’s Playhouse Fort Wayne Facebook page for updated program locations and schedules.

GiGi’s Playhouse said additional information about the closure and its programming will be shared through its social media pages.

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