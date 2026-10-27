Breastie Boxes raises more than $321,000 at annual fundraiser

AUBURN, Ind. — Fort Wayne-based nonprofit Breastie Boxes raised $321,488.77 during its annual A Pinch of Pink fundraiser to support breast cancer patients during diagnosis and treatment.

The Oct. 1 event at Kruse Plaza in Auburn drew more than 620 guests for an evening of auctions and fundraising activities.

The money raised will help the organization provide care packages containing comfort items, practical essentials and encouragement for people navigating breast cancer diagnoses, surgeries and treatments.

Founded in 2022 by breast cancer survivor Erica Hyatt, Breastie Boxes has delivered approximately 4,000 care packages since its launch.

The nonprofit says proceeds from the fundraiser will support efforts to expand hospital partnerships, reach additional communities and provide care packages to more breast cancer patients.

Breastie Boxes thanked the event’s sponsors, donors, volunteers, attendees and community partners for helping make the fundraiser a success.

More information about the organization, donations and volunteer opportunities is available at breastieboxes.com.