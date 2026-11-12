Firefighter injured in Shipshewana-area structure fire

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WOWO) — A firefighter was injured in a structure fire Wednesday evening at a business in the Shipshewana area.

According to WNDU, crews were dispatched shortly before 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11 to 8525 W. 750 North. The Shipshewana Fire Department identified the location of the fire.

Elkhart County dispatch confirmed units were sent into LaGrange County at 6:37 p.m. to assist.

The address is listed online as Mudd-Ox Inc., an all-terrain vehicle company.

One firefighter was injured and taken to Parkview LaGrange Hospital. The firefighter’s condition was reported as stable.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to WNDU, which reported that it had contacted LaGrange County officials for additional information.