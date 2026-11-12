Michigan Trail Expansion Could Generate Up to $5 Billion a Year, Study Finds

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — Connecting more Michigan communities through trails and waterways could generate as much as $5 billion in annual economic activity, according to a new study examining the potential of an expanded Great Lakes trail network.

The study estimates that developing connected trails and expanding ecotourism through the Great Lakes Way could produce between $3.75 billion and $5 billion in economic benefits each year.

The research, published in the journal Eco-Tourism and Sustainable Development, examined a project designed to connect people with natural resources while encouraging tourism across Southeast Michigan and the broader Great Lakes region.

The Great Lakes Way currently includes about 160 miles of greenways and 156 miles of water trails, also known as blueways. About 65% of the trail mileage is usable, according to John Hartig, a study coauthor and science-policy adviser with the International Association of Great Lakes Research and the Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research in Windsor, Ontario.

The long-term vision is to create an interconnected network stretching from Port Huron to Toledo, Ohio, linking communities and existing trail systems along the way.

Hartig described the concept as a trail network built from individual projects that can eventually connect across the region.

The effort grew out of a greenways initiative that began more than two decades ago. Hartig said earlier projects struggled to secure enough money, leaving some plans unfinished. The Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan helped address the funding problem by raising $25 million to provide matching money for greenway grants.

Projects involved in the initiative include St. Clair County’s Bridge to Bay Trail, Downriver Linked Greenways, the Huron Waterloo Pathway Initiative, the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy and its Riverwalk, the Iron Belle Trail in the Upper Peninsula, Detroit’s Joe Louis Greenway and Monroe County’s Cornerstone Trail.

The Joe Louis Greenway connects Dearborn, Hamtramck and Highland Park while linking those communities to larger trail systems across Michigan.

The nearly five-mile Detroit Riverwalk has also become a major attraction. It has been named the nation’s best riverwalk by USA Today multiple times.

Todd Scott, executive director of the Detroit Greenways Coalition, said the quality of construction matters as the network expands. He cautioned against communities taking shortcuts, such as routing bicycle traffic onto sidewalks instead of building facilities designed for cyclists.

There are also disagreements over whether the project’s water trails are fully complete. Hartig said the planned routes, including the Detroit Heritage River Water Trail and River Raisin Water Trail, have been completed. Scott said additional amenities, including camping areas and restrooms, are still needed along some routes.

The opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge has created another opportunity for cross-border tourism. The bridge connects Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, and includes a toll-free pathway for pedestrians and cyclists.

Scott said use of the pathway has exceeded expectations, generating economic activity on both sides of the Detroit River. Hartig said the bridge gives cyclists another way to travel between the countries and makes the crossing itself a tourist attraction.

The new connection was incorporated into a multi-day cycling event organized by the Waterfront Regeneration Trust. The Great Waterfront Trail Adventure included a ride from Windsor across the bridge into the United States for the first time.

Hartig said Canadian cyclists visited Detroit during the event, creating opportunities for local businesses and potentially encouraging overnight stays at hotels and short-term rentals according to Bridge Michigan.

Scott offered one example of the immediate impact: A restaurant and bar near the bridge ran out of food after the pedestrian and cycling pathway opened.

But participation remains uneven. Scott said some communities have shown little interest in joining the effort, raising concerns about whether the network can reach its full potential.

The project is also attracting attention beyond Michigan. Hartig said the eight Great Lakes states have been discussing a broader trail system that could eventually mirror Canada’s Great Lakes Waterfront Trail, using existing, planned and completed routes as its foundation.

Supporters say a connected network could benefit both urban and rural communities by attracting visitors, supporting local businesses and making the region more appealing places to live and work. The study’s multibillion-dollar estimate represents the potential economic benefit of expanded trail tourism, not revenue already being generated by the current network.